The Arizona Coyotes have re-signed forward Lane Pederson to a one-year, two-way contract.

Pederson, 23, recorded 16 goals and 18 assists for 34 points in 37 games with the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners in 2019-20, his third pro season.

The native of Saskatoon, Sask., has skated in 167 career AHL games, all with the Roadrunners, and has compiled 51 goals and 56 assists for 107 points.

Pederson originally signed with the Coyotes on Oct. 13, 2016.