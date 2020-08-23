Coyotes re-sign Speers to one-year deal

The Arizona Coyotes have re-signed forward Blake Speers to a one-year, two-way contract.

Speers, 23, appeared in 42 AHL games between the Tucson Roadrunners and the Binghamton Devils in 2019-20, collecting four goals and six assists for 10 points.

The native of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., has appeared in 147 AHL contests over three professional seasons with Tucson and Binghamton, totaling 19 goals and 18 assists in 147 games.

Speers made his NHL debut with New Jersey in 2016-17, appearing in three contests.

A third-round choice by the Devils in the 2015 NHL Draft, Speers was acquired by the Coyotes as part of the trade that also brought Taylor Hall to Arizona on Dec. 16, 2019.