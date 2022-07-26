Cracknell joins Roadrunners

The Tucson Roadrunners have signed forward Adam Cracknell to a one-year American Hockey League contract for the 2022-2023 season.

Cracknell enters his 17th pro season after scoring 21 goals and adding 26 assists for 47 points in 58 games with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors in 2021-22. The Prince Albert, Sask., native also skated for Canada at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

Cracknell has played 627 games in the AHL with Bakersfield, San Diego, Toronto, Laval, Hartford, Chicago, Springfield, Peoria, Quad City and Omaha, totaling 176 goals and 210 assists for 386 points. He has added 17 goals and 17 assists in 42 career postseason games, leading the league scoring with 10 points in six games during the 2021 Pacific Division Playoffs.

Originally a ninth-round pick by Calgary in the 2004 NHL Draft, Cracknell has played 210 games in the NHL with St. Louis, Columbus, Vancouver, Edmonton, Dallas, the New York Rangers and Anaheim, tallying 21 goals and 22 assists for 43 points.