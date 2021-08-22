Cronin signs new three-year deal to lead Eagles

Colorado Eagles head coach Greg Cronin has signed a new three-year contract through the 2023-24 season.

In addition, Eagles assistant coaches Aaron Schneekloth and Brett Clark and goaltending coach Ryan Bach have signed new two-year deals.

“We are really excited to be able to bring back Greg and the entire coaching staff,” said Craig Billington, Eagles general manager and assistant GM of the Colorado Avalanche. “The work that they have done in player development and on-ice performance has been fantastic. With the culture that we have created, having consistency among the coaching staff is very important and we can now continue to instill that culture with consistency and transparency.”

Cronin, 58, is a veteran of 34 years in coaching, including the last three as head coach of the Eagles. The club has posted a record of 85-60-10-3 (.579 points percentage) during that time.

A native of Arlington, Mass., Cronin spent four years on the New York Islanders’ coaching staff, serving three seasons as an assistant before being promoted to associate coach in 2017-18. He was also an assistant with the Islanders from 1998 to 2003, and spent two seasons as head coach of the Isles’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport.

Cronin spent three seasons (2011-14) as an assistant coach with the Toronto Maple Leafs, and has been a head coach collegiately at the University of Maine and at Northeastern University.

One of the co-founders of the United States National Development Program, Cronin served as the head coach and director of player development for the U.S. Under-18 Team for two years from 1996-98. He has also been an assistant coach for Team USA at several international tournaments.