Cross signs with Blues

The St. Louis Blues have signed defenseman Tommy Cross to a one-year, two-way contract.

Cross has spent the majority of his nine-year pro career in the AHL, recording 48 goals and 149 assists for 197 points along with a plus-64 rating in 503 games with Providence, Springfield and Cleveland. He tallied three goals and five assists in 16 games with the P-Bruins in 2020-21.

A native of Simsbury, Conn., Cross spent the 2019-20 season with the Springfield Thunderbirds, who begin an affiliation with the Blues in 2021-22.

Cross was originally a second-round pick by Boston in the 2007 NHL Draft, and has played three regular-season games with the Bruins, tallying one assist in 2015-16. He also earned an assist in his only Stanley Cup Playoff appearance during the 2017 postseason.