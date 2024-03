The Syracuse Crunch have acquired defenseman Quinn Schmiemann from the Abbotsford Canucks in exchange for future considerations.

Schmiemann, 22, has tallied one goal and five assists in 25 games with Abbotsford this season. As a rookie in 2022-23, he posted two goals and four assists in 31 AHL games.

Schmiemann was originally selected by Tampa Bay in the sixth round of the 2019 NHL Draft.