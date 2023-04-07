Crunch, Amerks clinch postseason berths

The Syracuse Crunch and the Rochester Americans both wrapped up berths in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs on Friday night.

Syracuse earned its spot by picking up a point in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Amerks, and Rochester joined them minutes later when Cleveland finished off a 5-4 win over Laval.

The Crunch and Amerks join the Toronto Marlies in the North Division playoff field, with two spots still up for grabs. The top three finishers will get byes into the division semifinals, while the fourth- and fifth-place teams square off in a best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2022-23 regular season ends April 16; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.