Crunch, Barracuda swap forwards

The Syracuse Crunch have acquired forward Jordy Bellerive from the San Jose Barracuda in exchange for forward Joe Carroll.

Bellerive has appeared in 46 AHL games this season between San Jose and Lehigh Valley, totaling five goals and six assists. He was acquired by the Barracuda from the Phantoms on Jan. 23.

A fifth-year pro, Bellerive has played 264 career games in the AHL with San Jose, Lehigh Valley and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, totaling 100 points (43 goals, 57 assists).

Carroll has collected 11 goals and 11 assists for 22 points in 46 games with Syracuse this season, his second pro campaign and his first full year in the AHL.

In 58 career AHL contests with Syracuse and Belleville, Carroll has totaled 14 goals and 13 assists.