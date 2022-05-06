Crunch hold off Rocket in Game 1

The Syracuse Crunch opened their North Division semifinal series on Friday night with a 5-3 win over the visiting Laval Rocket.

Game 2 of the best-of-five is set for Saturday in Syracuse.

Anthony Richard led the Crunch offense with two goals and an assist. Cole Koepke added a goal and an assist, and Remi Elie and Gemel Smith also scored.

Max Lagace (1-0), who was the AHL Goaltender of the Month in April, turned aside 28 shots to earn the win in net for Syracuse.

Alex Belzile scored twice, Joel Teasdale added a goal and Sami Niku notched three assists for the Rocket, who were playing their first-ever Calder Cup Playoff game.

Kevin Poulin (0-1) finished with 26 saves.

North Division Semifinals – Series “K” (best-of-5)

N2-Syracuse Crunch vs. N3-Laval Rocket

Game 1 – Fri., May 6 – SYRACUSE 5, Laval 3

Game 2 – Sat., May 7 – Laval at Syracuse, 7:00

Game 3 – Thu., May 12 – Syracuse at Laval, 7:00

*Game 4 – Sat., May 14 – Syracuse at Laval, 3:00

*Game 5 – Tue., May 17 – Laval at Syracuse, 7:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern