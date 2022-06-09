Crunch sign Dumont to two-year deal

The Syracuse Crunch have signed forward Gabriel Dumont to a two-year AHL contract.

Dumont served as captain of the Crunch in 2021-22, skating in 75 games and setting career highs with 30 goals, 32 assists, 62 points, nine power-play goals and six game-winning goals. He added two assists in five games during the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The 12-year pro has appeared in 629 games in the AHL with Syracuse, Iowa, St. John’s and Hamilton, recording 167 goals and 218 assists for 385 points. He has added 16 goals and 13 assists in 66 postseason contests, and helped the Crunch reach the Calder Cup Finals in 2017. He also wore the captain’s “C” with Syracuse in 2018-19, with St. John’s in 2015-16 and with Hamilton in 2014-15.

Originally a fifth-round pick by Montreal in the 2009 NHL Draft, Dumont has played 90 games in the NHL with the Canadiens, Tampa Bay Lightning, Ottawa Senators and Minnesota Wild, totaling four goals and five assists.