Crunch sign Khaira, Nazarian, Teasdale

The Syracuse Crunch have signed forwards Jujhar Khaira and Ara Nazarian to one-year American Hockey League contracts, and forward Joel Teasdale to a professional tryout contract.

Khaira played 22 games with the AHL’s Iowa Wild last season, posting five goals and 13 assists for 18 points. He also skated in one NHL game with Minnesota.

A 10-year pro from Surrey, B.C., Khaira has played 337 games in the NHL with Minnesota, Chicago and Edmonton, totaling 33 goals and 47 assists for 80 points. He was a third-round pick by the Oilers in the 2012 NHL Draft.

Khaira has also skated in 155 AHL games with Iowa, Bakersfield and Oklahoma City, recording 27 goals and 48 assists for 75 points.

Entering his sixth pro season, Nazarian has played 14 games in the AHL, all with Rochester in 2021-22 when he tallied two goals and one assist. The Boxford, Mass., native spent last season with Belfast (EIHL), notching 18 goals and 15 assists.

Nazarian has also played 235 games in the ECHL with Adirondack and Jacksonville.

Teasdale skated in 65 games with the Iowa Wild last season, recording seven goals and six assists.

Teasdale has played 193 AHL games over four pro seasons with Iowa and Laval, registering 53 goals and 44 assists for 97 points. He made his NHL debut in 2022-23, recording one assist in two games with Montreal.