Crunch sign Labrie to two-year deal

The Syracuse Crunch have signed forward P.C. Labrie to a two-year AHL contract, general manager Stacy Roest announced today.

Labrie, 35, has skated in 21 games with the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack this season, recording two goals and six assists for eight points.

A 14th-year pro from Baie-Comeau, Que., Labrie returns to Syracuse, where he played 77 games over the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons. Labrie has skated in 650 games over his AHL career with Hartford, Bakersfield, Tucson, Milwaukee, Rockford, Syracuse, Norfolk, Peoria and Manitoba, totaling 91 goals and 115 assists for 206 points.

Labrie has also played 52 postseason games in the AHL, reaching the Calder Cup Finals with Manitoba in 2009 and winning a championship with Norfolk in 2012.

The undrafted Labrie has appeared in 46 NHL games, all with Tampa Bay, notching two goals and three assists.