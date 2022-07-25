Crunch sign LaFontaine

The Syracuse Crunch have signed goaltender Jack LaFontaine to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

LaFontaine began the 2021-22 season at the University of Minnesota before signing with the Carolina Hurricanes and turning pro in January. He made 13 appearances with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves, going 4-3-4 with a 2.89 goals-against average, an .885 save percentage and one shutout.

LaFontaine, 24, played two games in the NHL with the Hurricanes, allowing nine goals on 41 shots over 75 minutes of work.

At Minnesota, LaFontaine was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award and was the recipient of the Mike Richter Award as the top goaltender in Division I men’s hockey in 2020-21.

LaFontaine was originally selected by the Hurricanes in the third round of the 2016 NHL Draft.