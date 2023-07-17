Cull named new head coach of Wranglers

The Calgary Flames have named Trent Cull as the new head coach of their American Hockey League affiliate, the Calgary Wranglers.

Cull takes over for Mitch Love, who was hired as an assistant coach with the Washington Capitals last month.

Cull, 49, served as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks’ AHL affiliates for five seasons, guiding the Utica Comets (2017-21) and Abbotsford Canucks (2021-22) to a record of 161-116-22-10 (.573). He spent the first half of the 2022-23 season as an assistant coach with Vancouver.

Cull previously served as an assistant with the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch from 2006 to 2010 and again from 2013 to 2017, a stint that culminated in a trip to the Calder Cup Finals. In between, he was head coach of the Ontario Hockey League’s Sudbury Wolves for three seasons (2010-13), compiling a record of 94-88-11-11 and making three trips to the playoffs.

A native of Georgetown, Ont., Cull played 10 professional seasons as a defenseman from 1994-2004, including 435 AHL games with the St. John’s Maple Leafs, Houston Aeros, Springfield Falcons, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Syracuse Crunch.

Cull’s staff with the Wranglers will include assistant coaches Joe Cirella and Don Nachbaur, video coach Daniel Johnston and goalie development coach Mackenzie Skapski.