Dallas inks Hellberg to one-year deal

The Dallas Stars have signed goaltender Magnus Hellberg to a one-year, two-way contract.

Hellberg made 27 appearances in the AHL between Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Charlotte last season, going 14-10-2 with a 2.75 goals-against average, a .904 save percentage and one shutout. He also had a .922 save percentage over three contests in the NHL with Pittsburgh.

A 13-year pro from Uppsala, Sweden, Hellberg has played 218 games in the AHL with Charlotte, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Grand Rapids, Hartford and Milwaukee, posting a record of 100-83-17 with a 2.52 GAA, a .913 save percentage and 15 shutouts. He played in the AHL All-Star Classic in 2015.

Hellberg was a second-round choice by Nashville in the 2011 NHL Draft and has appeared in 26 games in the NHL with the Predators, Rangers, Red Wings, Senators and Penguins, compiling a record of 8-8-1 with a 3.08 GAA and an .890 save percentage.