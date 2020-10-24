Dallas re-signs Bow to one-year contract

The Dallas Stars have re-signed goaltender Landon Bow to a one-year, two-way contract.

Bow is entering his fifth pro season in 2020-21 after appearing in 30 games with the AHL’s Texas Stars last year. He went 12-11-3 with a 3.31 goals-against average, an .895 save percentage and one shutout.

In 138 AHL appearances with the Stars, the 25-year-old Bow has a record of 63-48-18 with a 3.00 GAA, an .897 save percentage and three shutouts. He also made two postseason appearances during Texas’s run to the Calder Cup Finals in 2018.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by Dallas on Mar. 10, 2017, Bow made his NHL debut during the 2018-19 season and posted a .947 save percentage in 58 minutes of work over two appearances.