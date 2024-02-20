Dallas recalls AHL scoring leader Stankoven

The Dallas Stars have recalled forward Logan Stankoven from the Texas Stars, the team’s top development affiliate in the American Hockey League.

In his first professional season, Stankoven leads the entire AHL in scoring with 57 points, and ranks first among league rookies in points, goals (24), assists (33) and shots on goal (147). Earlier this month, he represented the Stars at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic in San Jose.

A native of Kamloops, B.C., Stankoven was named the AHL Rookie of the Month for November 2023, and had an 11-game scoring streak between Nov. 10 and Dec. 9.

Stankoven was a second-round pick by Dallas in the 2021 NHL Draft. He could make his NHL debut as early as tonight when Dallas visits the New York Rangers.