Dallas signs Honka to two-way deal

The Dallas Stars have signed defenseman Julius Honka to a one-year, two-way contract.

Honka, 24, spent the 2019-20 season in Finland, skating in 46 games for JYP Jyvaskyla.

A first-round pick (14th overall) by Dallas in the 2014 NHL Draft, Honka made his pro debut with the American Hockey League’s Texas Stars in 2014-15 and has appeared in 201 career games in the AHL, totaling 26 goals and 82 assists for 108 points.

Honka has also played 87 games in the NHL with Dallas, registering two goals and 11 assists.