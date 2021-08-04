Defenseman Stanton signs with IceHogs

The Rockford IceHogs have signed defenseman Ryan Stanton to an American Hockey League contract for the 2021-22 season.

Stanton skated in 35 regular-season games with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors in 2020-21, recording one goal and 12 assists. He also appeared in six postseason contests for the Condors, who won the Pacific Division playoff title.

Stanton returns to the IceHogs, where he began his pro career in 2010 and spent his first three seasons. In 514 total AHL games with Rockford, Hershey, Cleveland, San Antonio, Bakersfield and Ontario, Stanton has totaled 25 goals and 109 assists for 134 points along with a cumulative plus-80 rating.

In 39 postseason games, Stanton has registered five goals and three assists, reaching the Calder Cup Finals with Hershey in 2016.

Stanton has skated in 120 NHL games over his 11-year pro career, collecting four goals and 23 assists for 27 points with Chicago, Vancouver and Washington.