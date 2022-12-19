Del Zotto, O’Regan, Smith on the move

The Anaheim Ducks, Detroit Red Wings and Florida Panthers have completed a three-team trade involving AHL players.

Defenseman Michael Del Zotto has been acquired by the Ducks from Florida; forward Danny O’Regan has been acquired by the Red Wings from Anaheim; and forward Givani Smith has been acquired by the Panthers from Detroit.

Del Zotto has collected two goals and eight assists for 10 points in 25 games with the Charlotte Checkers this season. A first-round pick by the New York Rangers in the 2008 NHL Draft, Del Zotto has played 736 games in the NHL with the Rangers, Nashville, Philadelphia, Vancouver, Anaheim, St. Louis, Columbus and Ottawa, totaling 63 goals and 199 assists for 262 points.

In 62 career AHL contests with Charlotte, Belleville and Connecticut, Del Zotto has recorded 12 goals and 32 assists.

O’Regan has three goals and 15 assists for 18 points in 27 games with the San Diego Gulls this season.

In 361 career AHL games over seven pro seasons, O’Regan has totaled 99 goals and 174 assists for 273 points. He won the Dudley (Red) Garrett Memorial Award as the AHL’s outstanding rookie in 2016-17, when he put up 58 points in 63 games.

Originally a fifth-round selection by San Jose in the 2012 NHL Draft, O’Regan has played 30 NHL games with San Jose, Buffalo and Anaheim, collecting one goal and five assists.

Smith has appeared in 19 games with the Grand Rapids Griffins this season, collecting two goals and three assists. He has also appeared in two NHL games with the Red Wings.

A fifth-year pro, Smith has played 148 games in the AHL, all with Grand Rapids, and has registered 26 goals and 26 assists.

Smith was a second-round pick by Detroit in the 2016 NHL Draft, and has seven goals and seven assists in 85 career NHL games with the Red Wings.