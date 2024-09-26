Dell returning to Barracuda

The San Jose Barracuda have signed goaltender Aaron Dell to a one-year American Hockey League contract for the 2024-25 season.

It marks Dell’s third stint with the organization.

Dell appeared in 12 games last season with the AHL’s Ontario Reign, going 7-4-1 with a 2.57 goals-against average, a .914 save percentage and one shutout. Before joining Ontario, he represented Canada at the 2023 Spengler Cup tournament.

Over his 12-year professional career, Dell has played 145 games in the AHL with Abbotsford, Worcester, San Jose, Binghamton, Rochester and Ontario, posting a record of 67-54-15 with a 2.63 GAA, a .914 save percentage and 11 shutouts.

In 130 NHL games with San Jose, New Jersey and Buffalo, Dell has gone 50-50-13 with a 2.92 GAA, a .905 save percentage and five shutouts.