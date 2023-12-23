Silver Knights’ Denisenko, Moose’s Viel suspended

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League’s Player Safety Committee today announced the following suspensions:
- Henderson Silver Knights forward Grigori Denisenko has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a charging incident in a game on Dec. 22 vs. San Jose.
Denisenko will miss Henderson’s games tonight (Dec. 23) vs. San Jose and Wednesday (Dec. 27) at Bakersfield.
- Manitoba Moose forward Jeffrey Viel has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a roughing incident in a game on Dec. 22 at Iowa.
Viel will miss Manitoba’s game tonight (Dec. 23) at Iowa.