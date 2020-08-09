Detroit signs Svechnikov to one-year extension

The Detroit Red Wings have signed right wing Evgeny Svechnikov to a one-year contract extension.

Svechnikov, 23, returned to the ice last October after missing the entire 2018-19 season due to a knee injury. He appeared in 51 games with the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins in 2019-10, totaling 11 goals and 14 assists for 25 points, and also skated in four NHL games with the Red Wings.

Svechnikov, who made his pro debut with Grand Rapids during the 2016 Calder Cup Playoffs, has played 182 regular-season games in the AHL, totaling 38 goals and 61 assists for 99 points. He has added six goals and eight assists for 14 points in 26 postseason contests, and was a member of the Griffins’ Calder Cup championship team in 2017.

Svechnikov was originally a first-round pick (19th overall) by Detroit in the 2015 NHL Draft. He has recorded two goals and two assists in 20 career NHL games played.