Devane returning to Penguins

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have signed forward Jamie Devane to an American Hockey League contract for the 2021-22 season.

Devane, 30, previously played for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in 2019-20, when he recorded four goals and five assists in 36 games. Last season, Devane skated in 26 games with the AHL’s San Diego Gulls, tallying one goal.

Originally a third-round choice by Toronto in the 2009 NHL Draft, Devane has played 366 regular-season games in the AHL with Toronto, Milwaukee, Stockton, Ontario, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and San Diego, totaling 25 goals and 32 assists for 57 points along with 712 penalty minutes. He also has one goal and one assist in 13 playoff contests.

Devane has played two games in the NHL with the Maple Leafs, both in 2013-14.