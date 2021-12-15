Devils acquire goaltender Gillies

The New Jersey Devils have acquired goaltender Jon Gillies from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for future considerations.

Gillies signed with the Blues on Dec. 8 and made 36 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to Anaheim on Dec. 12. Gillies has also appeared in four AHL games with Providence and Lehigh Valley this season, posting a record of 3-1-0 with a 1.76 goals-against average, a .939 save percentage and one shutout.

Gillies has played 169 games in the AHL with Providence, Lehigh Valley, Utica and Stockton, going 73-63-20 with a 2.87 GAA, a .906 save percentage and nine shutouts.

A native of Concord, N.H., Gillies has appeared in 13 NHL games with Calgary and St. Louis (4-5-2, 2.72, .905).