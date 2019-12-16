Devils acquire Merkley in trade with Coyotes

The New Jersey Devils have acquired forwards Nick Merkley and Nate Schnarr, junior defenseman Kevin Bahl, a 2020 first-round draft pick and a conditional 2021 third-round pick from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for forwards Taylor Hall and Blake Speers.

Merkley, 22, has tallied three goals and 13 assists for 16 points in 26 games with the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners this season.

A first-round choice by the Coyotes in the 2015 NHL Draft, Merkley has totaled 31 goals and 58 assists for 89 points in 109 career AHL contests with Tucson, and was an AHL All-Star as a rookie in 2017-18.

Merkley has also appeared in one NHL game, making his debut with Arizona in 2017-18.

Schnarr, 20, has one goal and eight assists for nine points in 22 AHL games with Tucson this season.

Schnarr was a third-round pick by Arizona in the 2017 NHL Draft and played three seasons of junior hockey with Guelph (OHL). He led the Storm with 102 points in 65 games last season.

Speers, 22, has notched one assist in 10 games with the AHL’s Binghamton Devils this season.

A third-round selection by New Jersey in the 2015 NHL Draft, Speers has totaled 15 goals and 13 assists for 28 points in 115 career AHL games with the Devils. He made his NHL debut with New Jersey in 2016-17, appearing in three games.