Devils acquire Quenneville from Islanders

The New Jersey Devils have acquired defenseman David Quenneville and a second-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft from the New York Islanders in exchange for defenseman Andy Greene.

Quenneville will report to New Jersey’s AHL affiliate in Binghamton. The 21-year-old Edmonton native has appeared in 18 games with the AHL’s Bridgeport Sound Tigers this season, collecting one goal and five assists. He also has two assists in 14 contests with Worcester (ECHL) in 2019-20.

A seventh-round choice by the Islanders in the 2016 NHL Draft, Quenneville spent his rookie pro season with Worcester in 2018-19, picking up five goals and 16 assists in 55 ECHL games.