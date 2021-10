The New Jersey Devils have claimed defenseman Mason Geertsen off waivers from the New York Rangers.

Geertsen enters his seventh pro season having played 297 games in the AHL with Hartford, Colorado, San Antonio and Lake Erie, totaling nine goals, 41 assists and 519 penalty minutes.

In 20 games with Hartford last season, he notched three goals (tying a career high) and two assists.

Geertsen was originally a fourth-round pick by Colorado in the 2013 NHL Draft. He has yet to make his NHL debut.