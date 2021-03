SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League has announced the scheduling of the completion of AHL Game #123, which was suspended after one period of play on March 10 in Newark, N.J.

The Binghamton Devils and Lehigh Valley Phantoms will complete the game on Monday, April 26, at 6 p.m. ET., at RWJ Barnabas Health Hockey House in Newark.

The score was tied at 1-1 after one period when the game was suspended due to league COVID-19 protocols. The game will resume on Apr. 26 from that point.