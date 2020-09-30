Devils re-sign Seney, Street, Jacobs

The New Jersey Devils have re-signed forwards Brett Seney and Ben Street and defenseman Josh Jacobs to one-year, two-way contracts.

Seney skated in 61 games for the AHL’s Binghamton Devils in 2019-20, leading the club with 19 goals and 44 points. He also appeared in two NHL games with New Jersey.

Seney enters his third pro season having played 99 games in the AHL, totaling 25 goals and 46 assists for 71 points. A sixth-round pick by New Jersey in the 2015 NHL Draft, Seney also has five goals and eight assists in 53 NHL games.

Street served as Binghamton’s captain in 2019-20 and tallied 15 goals and 27 assists for 42 points in 49 AHL games. He chipped in one assist in three NHL games with New Jersey.

A 10-year pro, Street has appeared in 509 regular-season games in the AHL with Binghamton, San Diego, Grand Rapids, San Antonio, Lake Erie, Abbotsford and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, registering 168 goals and 257 assists for 425 points.

He has also notched 15 goals and 30 assists in 64 postseason games, winning a Calder Cup title with Grand Rapids in 2017.

Undrafted, Street has played 59 NHL games over parts of seven seasons with Calgary, Colorado, Detroit, Anaheim and New Jersey, compiling three goals and six assists.

Jacobs suited up for 54 AHL games with Binghamton in 2019-20, posting 15 points and setting career highs with five goals and a plus-16 rating. The four-year pro has nine goals and 44 assists for 53 points in 228 AHL games with the Devils in Binghamton and Albany.

A second-round choice by New Jersey in the 2014 NHL Draft, Jacobs has skated in three career NHL games with the Devils, including two in 2019-20.