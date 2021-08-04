Devils re-sign Studenic, Greer

The New Jersey Devils have re-signed forwards Marian Studenic and A.J. Greer to one-year, two-way contracts.

Studenic, 22, played 22 games with the AHL’s Binghamton Devils in 2020-21, recording three goals and four assists for seven points. He also appeared in eight games for New Jersey, making his NHL debut on Apr. 11, 2021, against Pittsburgh and totaling one goal and one assist.

A fifth-round pick by the Devils in the 2017 NHL Draft, Studenic has collected 25 goals and 27 assists for 52 points in 123 career AHL games.

Greer, 24, posted five goals and 11 assists for 16 points in 26 AHL games between Bridgeport and Binghamton last season. He was acquired by the Devils in a trade with the New York Islanders on Apr. 7.

Greer also appeared in one game with New Jersey last season.

Greer has skated in 225 AHL games over five seasons in the AHL with Binghamton, Bridgeport, Colorado and San Antonio, totaling 63 goals and 80 assists for 143 points. As a rookie in 2016-17, Greer participated in the AHL All-Star Classic and also received the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award as the AHL’s Man of the Year in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the San Antonio community.

Originally a second-round pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, Greer has appeared in 38 NHL games with New Jersey and Colorado, picking up one goal and five assists.