Devils re-sign Wedgewood to one-year deal

The New Jersey Devils have re-signed goaltender Scott Wedgewood to a one-year, two-way contract.

Wedgewood, posted a 3-8-3 record in 16 games played with New Jersey last season, with a 3.11 goals-against average, a .900 save percentage and two shutouts. He was the Devils’ 2021 nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, as selected by the New Jersey members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Wedgewood has made 190 appearances in the AHL with Albany/Binghamton, Ontario, Rochester and Syracuse, compiling a record of 94-59-15 with a 2.54 GAA, a .906 save percentage and 14 shutouts.

A third-round selection by New Jersey in the 2010 NHL Draft, Wedgewood has played 40 games in the NHL with the Devils and Arizona Coyotes, going 10-18-8 with a 3.07 GAA, a .902 save percentage and four shutouts. He also served as Tampa Bay’s third goaltender during their run to a Stanley Cup championship in 2020.