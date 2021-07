The New Jersey Devils have re-signed defenseman Colton White to a one-year, two-way contract.

White, 24, collected one goal and six assists in 27 games and served as an alternate captain with the AHL’s Binghamton Devils in 2020-21, his fourth pro campaign. In 190 career AHL contests with Binghamton, he has posted 11 goals and 47 assists for 58 points.

A fourth-round choice by New Jersey in the 2015 NHL Draft, White has skated in 11 career NHL games with the Devils, including two in 2020-21.