Devils sign four to two-way deals

The New Jersey Devils have signed defenseman Tyler Wotherspoon to a two-year, two-way contract, and forwards Jack Dugan, Brian Pinho and Mason Geertsen to one-year, two-way contracts.

Wotherspoon spent the 2021-22 season with the Utica Comets, skating in 53 AHL games and recording three goals and 18 assists along with a plus-26 rating. He also represented Canada at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

The nine-year pro has appeared in 486 games in the AHL with Utica, Lehigh Valley, San Antonio, Stockton, Adirondack and Abbotsford, collecting 29 goals and 140 assists for 169 points along with a cumulative plus-95 rating.

Originally a second-round pick by Calgary in the 2011 NHL Draft, Wotherspoon has appeared in 30 NHL games with the Flames and has registered five assists.

Dugan skated in 35 games with the AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights in 2021-22, posting six goals and 12 assists. In 2020-21, he tallied 10 goals and 23 assists for 33 points in 37 games to finish second among all AHL rookies in scoring.

Dugan was a fifth-round pick by Vegas in the 2017 NHL Draft.

Pinho appeared in 27 games for the AHL’s Hershey Bears in 2021-22, registering eight goals and nine assists for 17 points.

In 172 AHL games with Hershey over four pro seasons, Pinho has totaled 40 goals and 38 assists for 78 points. He tallied one goal and one assist in eight postseason games during the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Selected in the sixth round of the 2013 NHL Draft by Washington, Pinho made his NHL debut during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs and has appeared in two regular-season and two postseason matches with the Capitals.

Geertsen made his NHL debut with New Jersey in 2021-22, appearing in 25 games and amassing 77 penalty minutes.

He had spent his first six pro seasons primarily in the AHL, playing 297 games with Hartford, Colorado, San Antonio and Lake Erie and collecting nine goals, 41 assists and 519 PIM.

Geertsen was Colorado’s fourth-round pick in the 2013 NHL Draft.