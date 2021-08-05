Devils tap Dineen to lead Comets

The New Jersey Devils have named Kevin Dineen as head coach of the Utica Comets.

Dineen, the third head coach in Comets history, will lead a returning group of associate coach Sergei Brylin, assistant coach Ryan Parent, goaltending coach Brian Eklund and video coach Adam Purner.

Dineen, 57, has spent eight seasons as a head coach in the AHL, including the past two with the San Diego Gulls. Dineen owns a career record of 322-228-31 (W-L/OTL-T/SOL) with San Diego (2019-21) and the Portland Pirates (2005-11), ranking tied for 16th all-time in victories. He captured the Louis A.R. Pieri Award as the AHL’s outstanding coach in 2005-06.

Dineen has also served as head coach of the NHL’s Florida Panthers from 2011-13 and was an assistant with the Chicago Blackhawks from 2014-18, winning a Stanley Cup championship in 2015. Internationally, Dineen coached the Canadian women’s national team to a gold medal at the 2014 Olympics.

Drafted by the Hartford Whalers in 1982, Dineen spent 18 years in the NHL as a player, collecting 760 points in 1,188 games. He also spent part of the 1984-85 season with the AHL’s Binghamton Whalers, recording 23 points in 25 games.