Devils, Wild trade AHL forwards

The Minnesota Wild have acquired 2024 AHL All-Star forward Graeme Clarke from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for forward Adam Beckman.

Clarke skated in 67 games with the AHL’s Utica Comets in 2023-24, tying a career high with 25 goals and adding 24 assists for 49 points. In February, Clarke participated in the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic along with his brother, Ontario defenseman Brandt Clarke.

He also made his NHL debut with the Devils, appearing in three games.

Originally a third-round pick by New Jersey in the 2019 NHL Draft, the 23-year-old Clarke has totaled 68 goals and 81 assists for 149 points in 218 career AHL games with Utica and Binghamton.

Beckman registered 19 goals and 14 assists for 33 points in 51 games with the AHL’s Iowa Wild in 2023-24. He also notched two assists in 11 NHL games with Minnesota.

Taken by the Wild five picks before Clarke in the third round of the 2019 NHL Draft, Beckman has compiled 57 goals and 51 assists for 108 points in 181 career AHL contests with Iowa. He set career highs in 2022-23 with 24 goals and 36 points.

In 23 career NHL contests, the 23-year-old Beckman has tallied three assists.