DiMaio named GM of Gulls

The Anaheim Ducks announced today that Rob DiMaio has been named assistant general manager of the NHL club, and will also serve as the general manager of the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League.

DiMaio, 54, has spent 33 seasons in the NHL, 14 as an executive and 19 as a player. He spent the last 13 seasons with the St. Louis Blues, most recently as director of player personnel (2015-22), and played a key role in helping build the roster for the Blues’ 2019 Stanley Cup championship team.

Drafted by the New York Islanders in 1987, DiMaio played 894 games in the NHL with the Islanders, New York Rangers, Tampa Bay, Philadelphia, Boston, Carolina and Dallas. He also played 109 games in the AHL with Springfield, Capital District and Utah, and won a Calder Cup championship in 1990.