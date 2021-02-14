Dineen secures 300th AHL win

San Diego Gulls head coach Kevin Dineen hit a milestone Saturday night when the Gulls defeated Colorado, 3-2, for his 300th career AHL victory.

Dineen is the 22nd coach in AHL history to reach 300 wins.

Dineen is in his second season with the Anaheim Ducks’ top affiliate in San Diego and his eighth year as a head coach in the AHL. He led the Portland Pirates for six years from 2005-11, including a three-year span as Anaheim’s affiliate during which the club advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals twice (2006, 2008), and the Ducks won the Stanley Cup in 2007.

Dineen, 57, owns a career record of 300-210-31 (W-L/OTL-SOL) in the AHL, and captured the Louis A.R. Pieri Award as the league’s outstanding coach in 2005-06.

He also served as head coach of the NHL’s Florida Panthers from 2011-13 and was an assistant with the Chicago Blackhawks from 2014-18, winning a Stanley Cup championship in 2015. Internationally, Dineen coached the Canadian women’s national team to a gold medal at the 2014 Olympics.

Drafted by the Hartford Whalers in 1982, Dineen spent 18 years in the NHL as a player, collecting 760 points in 1,188 games. He also spent part of the 1984-85 season with the AHL’s Binghamton Whalers, recording 23 points in 25 games.