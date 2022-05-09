Division semifinal schedules set

Atlantic Division Semifinals – Series “H” (best-of-5)

A1-Charlotte Checkers vs. A6-Bridgeport Islanders

Game 1 – Tue., May 10 – Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7:00

Game 2 – Thu., May 12 – Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7:00

Game 3 – Sat., May 14 – Bridgeport at Charlotte, 4:00

*Game 4 – Mon., May 16 – Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7:00

*Game 5 – Wed., May 18 – Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern

Atlantic Division Semifinals – Series “I” (best-of-5)

A2-Springfield Thunderbirds vs. A4-Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Game 1 – Wed., May 11 – W-B/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05

Game 2 – Thu., May 12 – W-B/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05

Game 3 – Sun., May 15 – Springfield at W-B/Scranton, 5:05

*Game 4 – Mon., May 16 – Springfield at W-B/Scranton, 7:05

*Game 5 – Wed., May 18 – W-B/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05

*if necessary… All times Eastern