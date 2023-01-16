Wolf Pack’s Domingue named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Hartford Wolf Pack goaltender Louis Domingue has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending January 15, 2023.

Domingue was 2-0-1 with a 1.66 goals-against average, a .941 save percentage and a shutout in three road starts to help the Wolf Pack extend their point streak to seven games (3-0-2-2).

On Tuesday night in Charlotte, Domingue made 21 saves to earn his first shutout of the season as Hartford posted a 5-0 win, the team’s first regulation victory on the road against the Checkers in 20 tries all-time. He came back a night later and stopped 23 shots in the Wolf Pack’s 3-2 win over Charlotte, and finished the week with a 36-save effort in Sunday’s 3-2 overtime loss at Providence.

In 22 appearances for Hartford this season, Domingue has a record of 9-6-6 with a .914 save percentage while ranking eighth in the league with a 2.37 GAA. An 11th-year pro from St-Hyacinthe, Que., Domingue has played 147 games in the AHL with Hartford, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Stockton, Syracuse, Binghamton, Springfield and Portland, compiling a career record of 65-55-16 with a 2.76 GAA, a .908 save percentage and six shutouts.

Domingue has also played 142 games in the NHL with Arizona, Tampa Bay, New Jersey, Vancouver, Calgary and Pittsburgh, going 59-60-10 with a 3.04 GAA and a .905 save percentage. He was originally a fifth-round pick by the Coyotes in the 2010 NHL Draft, and signed as a free agent with the New York Rangers on July 13, 2022.