Domingue scores in Wolf Pack win

Louis Domingue made 24 saves and scored a goal as the Hartford Wolf Pack clinched a berth in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs with a 5-3 win over Springfield on Friday night.

Domingue is the second goaltender in franchise history to score a goal. AHL Hall of Famer J.F. Labbe accomplished the feat on Feb. 5, 2000.

It was also the fourth goal scored by an AHL goalie this season, following Laval’s Strauss Mann, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s Alex Nedeljkovic and Rockford’s Jaxson Stauber.

Goals Scored by AHL Goaltenders