Donovan joins Admirals as assistant coach

The Nashville Predators have hired Matt Donovan as an assistant coach for their American Hockey League affiliate, the Milwaukee Admirals.

Donovan rounds out Milwaukee’s bench staff, which includes head coach Karl Taylor and fellow assistant coach Greg Rallo.

Donovan, 34, concluded a 13-year professional career in 2023-24 by notching four goals and 39 assists in 69 games with the Chicago Wolves. An AHL All-Star in 2013 and 2019, Donovan played 524 AHL games with Chicago, Milwaukee, Rochester and Bridgeport, totaling 68 goals and 232 assists for 300 points.

Donovan was a fourth-round pick by the New York Islanders in the 2008 NHL Draft and appeared in 69 career NHL games with the Islanders and Predators, recording two goals and 18 assists.

A native of Edmond, Okla., Donovan resides in Milwaukee with his family and has run summer hockey schools over the past four years.