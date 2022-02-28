Gulls’ Dostal named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that San Diego Gulls goaltender Lukas Dostal has been selected as the AHL Player of the Week for the period ending February 27, 2022.

With the Pacific Division playoff race tightening, Dostal led the Gulls into a two-game visit to Las Vegas and backstopped them to a sweep of the Henderson Silver Knights, allowing only two goals on 56 total shots (1.01, .964).

On Friday night, Dostal made 27 saves as San Diego earned a 5-2 victory over Henderson, the Gulls’ first win in four tries all-time at Orleans Arena. Then on Saturday, Dostal turned aside 27 shots for his first career AHL shutout, helping San Diego to a 4-0 win over the Silver Knights. To cap the week, Dostal was recalled by the Anaheim Ducks and was in uniform for their game against the New York Islanders on Sunday evening.

A 21-year-old native of Brno, Czech Republic, Dostal has a record of 11-8-0 in 21 appearances for San Diego this season, with a 2.51 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage. He made his NHL debut with the Ducks earlier this season, and has gone 1-1-0 with a 2.53 GAA and a .929 save percentage in three NHL outings.

As a rookie with the Gulls in 2020-21, Dostal went 15-9-0 with a 2.87 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 24 regular-season games.

He was originally a third-round choice by Anaheim in the 2018 NHL Draft.