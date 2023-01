Gulls’ Dostal named AHL Player of the Week

Gulls All Access: Behind the scenes with Roy Sommer

Del Zotto, O’Regan, Smith on the move

Dostal taking everything one step at a time

Drew will miss San Diego’s game today (Jan. 22) at Coachella Valley.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League’s Player Safety Committee today announced that San Diego Gulls forward Hunter Drew has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a match penalty for spearing incurred in a game at San Jose on Jan. 20.