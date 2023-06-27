Ducks acquire Agozzino, Sharks get Sustr

The Anaheim Ducks have acquired center Andrew Agozzino from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenseman Andrej Sustr.

Agozzino spent the 2022-23 season serving as captain of the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda, recording 26 goals and 35 assists for 61 points in 63 games to lead the team in all three categories. He also skated in four NHL games with the Sharks, collecting one goal and two assists.

Agozzino was selected as San Jose’s team winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his contributions to the local community and charitable organizations.

An AHL All-Star in 2013 and 2019, Agozzino has played 664 games in the AHL with San Jose, Belleville, San Diego, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Colorado, San Antonio, Chicago, Lake Erie and Peoria, totaling 219 goals and 297 assists for 516 points. He notched his 500th career AHL point with a goal vs. Coachella Valley on Mar. 4, 2023.

Undrafted, Agozzino has skated in 51 NHL games with San Jose, Ottawa, Anaheim, Pittsburgh and Colorado, registering three goals and nine assists.

Sustr played 51 games in the AHL between Iowa and San Diego in 2023-24, totaling three goals and 11 assists for 14 points.

The blueliner has played 135 games in the AHL with Iowa, San Diego and Syracuse, amassing eight goals and 28 assists for 36 points. He reached the Calder Cup Finals with the Crunch in 2013.

Sustr has played 361 games in the NHL with Anaheim and Tampa Bay, compiling 11 goals and 58 assists for 69 points. He was a member of the Lightning team that went to the Stanley Cup Final in 2015.