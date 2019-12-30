Ducks acquire Mueller from Tampa Bay

The Anaheim Ducks have acquired center Chris Mueller from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for defenseman Patrick Sieloff.

Mueller has recorded 11 goals and 12 assists for 23 points in 31 games with the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch this season, his 12th year pro.

Mueller was a Second Team AHL All-Star in 2018-19, when he scored a career-best 33 goals for the Toronto Marlies. He has recorded 233 goals and 317 assists for 550 points in 742 career regular-season games in the AHL with Syracuse, Toronto, Tucson, San Diego, Hartford, Texas, Milwaukee, Lake Erie and Grand Rapids.

A two-time Calder Cup champion (2014, 2018), Mueller has also appeared in 101 postseason games in the AHL, totaling 32 goals and 42 assists for 74 points.

The native of West Seneca, N.Y., has recorded three goals and seven assists in 53 career NHL games with Nashville, Dallas and the N.Y. Rangers.

Sieloff, 25, has tallied one goal in 19 games with the AHL’s San Diego Gulls this season.

In 290 career AHL contests with San Diego, Belleville, Binghamton, Stockton, Adirondack and Abbotsford, Sieloff has totaled nine goals and 40 assists for 49 points along with 430 penalty minutes.

Originally a second-round pick by Calgary in the 2012 NHL Draft, Sieloff has skated in two career NHL games with Calgary and Ottawa, scoring a goal in each.