Ducks acquire Mysak, Canadiens get Perreault

The Anaheim Ducks have acquired center Jan Myšák from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for right wing Jacob Perreault.

Mysak, 21, has set career highs with 13 goals, seven assists and 20 points in 48 games with the AHL’s Laval Rocket this season. The Canadiens’ second-round choice in the 2020 NHL Draft has appeared in 110 games over parts of three seasons with Laval, totaling 20 goals and 11 assists.

A native of Litvinov, Czechia, Myšák represented his country at three consecutive IIHF World Junior Championships and was named to the tournament All-Star Team in 2022 while serving as Czechia’s captain.

Perreault, 21, is a Montreal native who has recorded seven goals and 11 assists in 31 games with the AHL’s San Diego Gulls this season.

The fourth-year pro has totaled 32 goals and 59 assists for 91 points in 161 career AHL games with San Diego. Perreault was a first-round pick (27th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft and made his NHL debut with the Ducks on Jan. 8, 2022.

Perreault’s father, Yanic, played three seasons with the Canadiens from 2001 to 2004.