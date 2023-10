The Anaheim Ducks have claimed defenseman Lassi Thomson off waivers from the Ottawa Senators.

Thomson, 23, has spent the last three seasons with the AHL’s Belleville Senators, totaling 18 goals and 54 assists for 72 points. He posted a career-best 33 points in 56 contests in 2022-23.

A first-round selection (19th overall) by Ottawa in the 2019 NHL Draft, Thomson has skated in 18 NHL games with the Senators, tallying five assists.