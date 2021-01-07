Framework approved for Feb. 5 start Details
Ducks extend Stolarz for two more years

by AHL PR
The Anaheim Ducks have signed goaltender Anthony Stolarz to a two-year contract extension through the 2022-23 NHL season.

Stolarz appeared in 39 AHL games with the San Diego Gulls last season, ranking sixth in the league with a .922 save percentage while going 21-12-6 with a 2.66 goals-against average. He represented the Gulls at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic, his second career All-Star event.

Stolarz also made one appearance with Anaheim in 2019-20, stopping 34 of 36 shots vs. St. Louis on Mar. 11.

In 152 AHL games over six pro seasons with San Diego and Lehigh Valley, Stolarz has a record of 71-35-19 with a 2.86 GAA, a .913 save percentage and three shutouts.

A second-round choice by Philadelphia in the 2012 NHL Draft, Stolarz has played 26 games in the NHL with the Flyers, Ducks and Edmonton Oilers, going 6-7-4 with a 2.99 GAA, a .910 save percentage and two shutouts.

