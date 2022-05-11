Ducks make coaching changes in San Diego

The Anaheim Ducks today announced that San Diego Gulls head coach Joel Bouchard and assistant coaches Daniel Jacob and Max Talbot have been relieved of their respective duties.

Bouchard, Jacob and Talbot joined the Gulls prior to the 2021-22 season. Named head coach on July 9, 2021, Bouchard had spent the previous three seasons as the head coach of the Montreal Canadiens’ AHL affiliate, the Laval Rocket.

“This was a tough year for everyone and we feel a clean slate is needed in San Diego,” said Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek. “These are extremely difficult decisions, but we are committed to returning to our winning ways in San Diego for our great fans. We wish Joel, Daniel and Max the best of luck in the future.”

San Diego finished seventh in the nine-team Pacific Division in 2021-22 with a record of 28-33-4-3 (.463). They lost their first-round playoff series to Ontario, two games to none.